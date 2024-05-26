Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 6,952 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.20% of Targa Resources worth $39,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,763 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $119.68.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

