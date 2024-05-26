Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $39,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,016,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,475,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,968,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,477,000 after buying an additional 72,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,811,000 after acquiring an additional 191,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $115.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.22.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

