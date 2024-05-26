Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,442 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Altria Group worth $42,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 733,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Altria Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 205,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MO opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

