Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,833,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,589 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 7.03% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $41,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2 %

MRNS stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

