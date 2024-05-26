Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 274.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 363,328 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.99% of Ashland worth $41,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ashland by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

