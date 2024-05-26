Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $38,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.74.

About FedEx



FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

