Franklin Resources Inc. Has $40.16 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of VICI Properties worth $40,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after buying an additional 86,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $460,431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,884,000 after purchasing an additional 213,923 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at VICI Properties

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

