Franklin Resources Inc. Has $45.58 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,080,529 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $45,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $126.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.