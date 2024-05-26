Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.27% of Logitech International worth $40,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $96.01 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,934. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

