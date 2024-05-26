Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.81% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $44,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after acquiring an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,850,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4,518.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 356,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after buying an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,277,000 after buying an additional 280,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after buying an additional 233,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

BECN stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.42 and a 1-year high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

