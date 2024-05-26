Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 102,182 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102,182 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Spire worth $45,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $2,001,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.26%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

