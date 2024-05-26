Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 139,006 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 139,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Hess worth $38,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Sunday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $151.39 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.70.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.