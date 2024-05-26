Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of NVR worth $43,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $14,136,367. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVR opened at $7,416.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,737.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7,249.29. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.