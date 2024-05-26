Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,454 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of NVR worth $43,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock worth $14,136,367. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NVR Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE NVR opened at $7,416.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,737.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7,249.29. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.