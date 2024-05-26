Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,865,710 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,865,710 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $48,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.