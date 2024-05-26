Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $42,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,489 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after purchasing an additional 742,449 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

