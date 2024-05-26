FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.09

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.09 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.69). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.66), with a volume of 41,548,775 shares changing hands.

FRP Advisory Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The stock has a market cap of £332.33 million, a PE ratio of 2,183.33 and a beta of 0.41.

FRP Advisory Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

