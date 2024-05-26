German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,881 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,399 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.41% of German American Bancorp worth $42,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GABC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

GABC opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.64. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $33,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,660 shares in the company, valued at $123,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,079 shares of company stock worth $36,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.