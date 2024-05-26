Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.83

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.83 and traded as high as $92.80. Givaudan shares last traded at $92.28, with a volume of 14,536 shares changing hands.
Givaudan Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.