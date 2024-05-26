H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.06

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.49. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 47,326 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.