HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.67

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.67 and traded as high as $22.62. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 34,140 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $99.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 204,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

