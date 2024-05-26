Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $333.18

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.18 ($4.23) and traded as low as GBX 324.29 ($4.12). Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.19), with a volume of 412,855 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.21) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 333.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £566.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.08), for a total value of £531,884.16 ($676,009.35). In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £63,800 ($81,087.95). Also, insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £531,884.16 ($676,009.35). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,696 shares of company stock worth $66,248,416. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

