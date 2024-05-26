Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.05

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $18.14. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 1,070 shares changing hands.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

(Get Free Report)

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.