Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Acquires $10,020.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,194.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Raphael D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Thursday, March 14th, Raphael D’amico acquired 3,500 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,640.00.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHX

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 169,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PHX Minerals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.