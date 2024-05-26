iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 145,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

