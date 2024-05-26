iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $39,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 70,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $302.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $304.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.99.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

