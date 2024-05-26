iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

SLV opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.