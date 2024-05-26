iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,597,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

BATS IEO opened at $101.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.82.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

