J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $768.96

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 768.96 ($9.77) and traded as high as GBX 794 ($10.09). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 794 ($10.09), with a volume of 100,219 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on JDW. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.76) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 925 ($11.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
