Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.70

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and traded as high as $39.50. Janel shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

Janel Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $47.01 million, a P/E ratio of 79.00 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Get Janel alerts:

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Janel had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $42.12 million during the quarter.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.