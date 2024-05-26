Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.30

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.30 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 64.34 ($0.82). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.80), with a volume of 31,057 shares trading hands.

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.07. The company has a market capitalization of £28.18 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Jarvis Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

