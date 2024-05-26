John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.68

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.68 and traded as low as $27.87. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 44,482 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Further Reading

