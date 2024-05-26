Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.11

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.11 and traded as high as $42.27. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 15,431 shares trading hands.

KEQU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $106,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $106,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $109,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,335.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific accounts for approximately 2.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 6.01% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

