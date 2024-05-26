King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,573 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE IHG opened at $102.22 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

