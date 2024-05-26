King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $217,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $128.51 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average of $117.52.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

