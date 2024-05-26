King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NuStar Energy by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 516,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,832 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 32,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 32,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,494,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NS stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NS

NuStar Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.