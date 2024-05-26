King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 300 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.6 %

DCI opened at $74.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

