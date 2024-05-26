King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 5,800 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 64,486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

