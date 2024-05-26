Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $41,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $161,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOS opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 398,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,339. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

