Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.86

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as low as $7.20. Leatt shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 355 shares changing hands.

Leatt Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

