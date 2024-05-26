Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.55

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.55 and traded as high as C$22.50. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$22.50, with a volume of 8,478 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leon’s Furniture

Leon’s Furniture Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$686.90 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at Leon’s Furniture

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total transaction of C$226,399.00. Corporate insiders own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.