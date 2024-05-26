Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $394.79

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €394.79 ($429.12) and traded as high as €402.20 ($437.17). Linde shares last traded at €401.60 ($436.52), with a volume of 16,219 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €415.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €395.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

