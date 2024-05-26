L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $437.72

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €437.72 ($475.78) and traded as high as €455.25 ($494.84). L’Oréal shares last traded at €450.95 ($490.16), with a volume of 206,321 shares changing hands.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €436.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €437.72.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

