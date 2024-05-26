LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 104,067 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $44,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 101,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.54 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,624 shares of company stock worth $5,178,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

