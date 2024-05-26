LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,042. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $98.54 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

