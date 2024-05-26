Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $3.38. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 35,906 shares.
Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mammoth Energy Services
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.