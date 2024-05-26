Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $3.38. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 35,906 shares.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Featured Stories

