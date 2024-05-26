Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $146,984,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,720,000 after acquiring an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,467.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH stock opened at $228.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.39 and a 12-month high of $266.94. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

