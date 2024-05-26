MC Mining (LON:MCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.43

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.43 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 525 shares changing hands.

MC Mining Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.43. The firm has a market cap of £30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.38.

MC Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of coking and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.