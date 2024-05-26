Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.98

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.98 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.31). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.29), with a volume of 270,258 shares changing hands.

MBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,015.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Michelmersh Brick news, insider Robert Fenwick bought 20,000 shares of Michelmersh Brick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,419.42). 41.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

