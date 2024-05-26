Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 57.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at $627,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,425 shares of company stock worth $624,391. Company insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCW opened at $6.80 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

