Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.45

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.59 ($0.03). Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,878 shares.
Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of £13.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.
Modern Water plc (MWG.L) Company Profile
Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.
